Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC Speaker Announcement

By Sophie Rice
September 18, 2024
Three new speakers have been announced to be joining the line- up for Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC
Speakers from EY, Kearney and the NYCEDC have been announced to be joining our exclusive line-up of speakers at Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC

Michelle T Davies, Global Head of Sustainability at EY, Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director at Kearney and Andrew Kimball, President and CEO of New York City Economic Development Corporation have recently been announced to be joining our diverse line- up of speakers at Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC.

On 24 September, Sustainability LIVE will be extending its global program and coming to Climate Week NYC. The summit, which shall uncover the most prominent sustainability topics, promises to deliver an abundance of networking and learning opportunities for those who attend. 

Connect with the captivating community of internationally acclaimed business leaders from the world of sustainability and discover how you can craft a better tomorrow.

Having worked for over 20 years solely in sustainability, Michelle T Davies is the Global Head of Sustainability and Partner at EY Law. 

Throughout her role, Michelle works with her team to advise clients on how to structure the GCO to incorporate sustainability across every legal operation. As well as this, she also gives guidance to customers on how to drive value and protect over M&A and corporate transactions, disputes and reputation management, contractual frameworks, transition/net zero planning, regulatory compliance, carbon credit strategies, decarbonisation solutions, due diligence protocols, tech design and utilisation and governance structures.  

Michelle and her team have been able to access a global span of clients, reaching some of the biggest corporates, institutional investors, asset managers and banks, whilst also gaining clients in NGOs, public sector bodies and Governments. This extensive cross sector cross market participant overview allows her team to craft a future proof and suitable purposes. 

Michelle allows her clients to access value and better manage or avoid risk through allowing them to operationalise sustainability.
Before joining EY Law, Michelle led and formed the global sustainability practice at her former Law Firm.

Previously appointed Transport lead by the Climate Champions for COP26, Angela Hultberg is now the Global Sustainability Director at Kearney.

Through her role, she gives guidance to clients on sustainability strategy and adoption in the transportation, retail, consumer goods and automotive sectors. 

Over the course of her career, she has worked with a span of organisations, including PWC and Scania.

Before joining Kearney, she worked as part of the Policy and Strategy team for Ingka Group (IKEA Retail), as the Head of Sustainable Mobility. Throughout this role, Angela concentrated on circularity and sustainable investing, as well as sustainable transport and mobility. 

Angela has a Master of Laws from Lund University and studied Social Science at The University of Gothenburg.

Since 2022, Andrew has led the NYCEDC’s work in expanding an inclusive and innovative economy for everyone in New York, as the President and CEO of New York City Economic Development Corporation.

Previously, he was the vice president of the New York Public Library was a director of operations for the privately funded big to bring the 2012 Olympic Games to New York City- NYC2012. 

As well as this, Andrew managed the change of the 300-acre former Naval ship-building facility, as the CEO and President of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development, modifying it into a national model for forming innovation-economy jobs, sustainability, and community partnerships.

In addition to this, he formed hundreds of businesses and thousands of jobs, as well as investing over $45m in place-making initiatives and infrastructure, as the CEO of Industry City. His work focused predominantly on significantly changing the long- underutilised industry facility in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. 

Andrew used to be a member on a range of boards, including the NYS Regional Economic Development Council, Prospect Park Alliance, Gowanus Canal Conservancy, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, Citizens Budget Commission. As well as this, he previously served as the chair of the Coro New York Leadership Centre. 

Andrew is a graduate of the Coro Public Affairs Fellowship program and holds a bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College.

