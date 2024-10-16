Sustainability LIVE Dubai: Schneider Electric Keynote

Schneider’s sustainability journey

Capucine began to explain how Schneider Electric has been reporting on its sustainability efforts since 2005 and was noticed in 2021 as the most sustainable company in the world by Corporate Knights, securing its position at the forefront of sustainability.

She went on to emphasise the pace at which change in the sustainability industry now needs to be taken, explaining how the company “realised five years ago that it was not enough. Everyone knows that we need to accelerate. We don't have any more time.”

Capucine highlighted the Schneider Sustainability Impact programme, which focuses on six long-term commitments that are all “linked to all of the sustainability development goals defined by the UN.” She explained how this goal will allow for Schneider Electric to become an exemplary model for other players in the sustainability industry to learn and evolve from.

Tackling Scope 3 emissions

Capucine spotlighted how the company is committed to tackling its largest contributor to its carbon footprint, accounting for “more than 90% of our global emission”- Scope 3 emissions. She explained how these emissions originate from the use of Schneider’s products by customers and the upstream supply chain.

However, Capucine drew attention to its Zero Carbon Project to help tackle these emissions, because it will “engage our 1000 top suppliers and then they have to decrease their emissions by 2025”.



In addition to this, Schneider Electric expands its commitment to reducing Scope 3 emissions by aiming to “ improve the green material content in our final product by 50% in 2025”. Through this approach, the company can extend its impact beyond the company’s internal operations and enter its ecosystem of customers, suppliers and partners across the globe.

Climate change and the road ahead

Later in the discussion, Capucine began to delve into Schneider’s long-term roadmap to improving its sustainability initiatives. She highlighted how the company has adopted bold milestones to rapidly respond to the rising urgency of the climate crisis.

By 2025, the company is aiming that “100% of our primary and secondary packaging is free from single-use plastics” and experience a “15% increase in CO2 efficiency in transportation.”

Capucine continued to outline the timeline of the company’s sustainability journey, aiming to achieve 100% renewable electricity sourcing by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

She continued to explore the momentum regions like the UAE and Saudi Arabi have experienced in the last two years, explaining how this can be utilised in the future to take significant steps towards decarbonisation.

Overall, Capucine emphasised the importance of collaboration on the road to net zero, highlighting how the company consistently needs to “engage the suppliers”. Her keynote discussion explored how Schneider Electric ensures that sustainability lies at the forefront of its work. Capucine reminded us all that the road to net zero is achievable with the correct collaboration with significant partners in the industry, alongside the right vision.



Schneider Electric continues to be an example for other players in the sustainability industry on how focusing on data, long-term planning and collaboration can create a better tomorrow.