Highlights: Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit 2024

After two incredible days, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit has concluded for another year.



Discover some of the highlights from the two days from Neil Perry, Stage Host and Group Broadcast Director at BizClik, as he explores some highlights, innovative ideas and key discussions from some of the leading global executive leaders.

Over the two days, those who attended the event were able to hear unfiltered discussions from an abundance of internationally acclaimed business leaders, participate in executive workshops and network with influential figures in the industry.



The event connected the world’s sustainability leaders and equipped attendees with the knowledge they need to create a better tomorrow.

Neil reflects on the success of the event and highlighted five keynotes from across the two days:

Why having a sustainability strategy is not enough? with Daniel Schmid, Chief Sustainability Officer at SAP

with Daniel Schmid, Chief Sustainability Officer at SAP Creating the Most Sustainable and Resilient Supply Chain with James Gowen, SVP Global Supply Chain & Sourcing and Chief Sustainability Officer at Verizon

with James Gowen, SVP Global Supply Chain & Sourcing and Chief Sustainability Officer at Verizon Who moves first on sustainability: consumer or company? with Deb Caldow, Marketing Sustainability Director and Dave Lütkenhaus, Global Sustainability & Innovation Director at Diageo

with Deb Caldow, Marketing Sustainability Director and Dave Lütkenhaus, Global Sustainability & Innovation Director at Diageo Sust-AI-nability with Steven Brown, Vice President of Digital Energy Solutions at Schneider Electric

with Steven Brown, Vice President of Digital Energy Solutions at Schneider Electric Sustainable transformation, striving toward net zero with Smruti Naik- Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer for North and South Europe at Deloitte LLP

Neil goes on to explain that if anyone missed the event then they can catch up soon either via Sustainability Magazine's website or socials, allowing the inspirational messages from Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to be continued.

Neil concludes the video thanking everyone who attended the event and reflectson the success of the two days.

