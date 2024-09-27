Video
Net Zero

Highlights: Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit 2024

By Sophie Rice
September 27, 2024
Explore the highlights from Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit presented by Neil Perry, Stage Host and Group Broadcast Director at BizClik

After two incredible days, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit has concluded for another year.

Discover some of the highlights from the two days from Neil Perry, Stage Host and Group Broadcast Director at BizClik, as he explores some highlights, innovative ideas and key discussions from some of the leading global executive leaders. 

Over the two days, those who attended the event were able to hear unfiltered discussions from an abundance of internationally acclaimed business leaders, participate in executive workshops and network with influential figures in the industry.

The event connected the world’s sustainability leaders and equipped attendees with the knowledge they need to create a better tomorrow. 

Neil reflects on the success of the event and highlighted five keynotes from across the two days:

  • Why having a sustainability strategy is not enough? with Daniel Schmid, Chief Sustainability Officer at SAP
  • Creating the Most Sustainable and Resilient Supply Chain with James Gowen, SVP Global Supply Chain & Sourcing and Chief Sustainability Officer at Verizon
  • Who moves first on sustainability: consumer or company? with Deb Caldow, Marketing Sustainability Director and Dave Lütkenhaus, Global Sustainability & Innovation Director at Diageo
  • Sust-AI-nability with Steven Brown, Vice President of Digital Energy Solutions at Schneider Electric
  • Sustainable transformation, striving toward net zero with Smruti Naik- Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer for North and South Europe at Deloitte LLP

Neil goes on to explain that if anyone missed the event then they can catch up soon either via Sustainability Magazine's website or socials, allowing the inspirational messages from Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to be continued.

Did you sign up for Brella during the event? If so, you can catch up with the full schedule on demand and re-watch your favourite moments from across the two days.

Neil concludes the video thanking everyone who attended the event and reflectson the success of the two days.

Sustainability LIVE widens its appreciation to everyone who helped to make the event possible, including our incredible sponsors and media partners for their collaboration and promotion.

Sponsors and media partners from Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards

At the end of Day One of Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik launched the inaugural Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, celebrating individuals, companies and startups that consistently ensure that excellence and innovation lie at the heart of their work.

Taking to the stage, Glen greeted the audience and discussed the journey of becoming the voice for sustainability leaders and influencers through establishing Sustainability Magazine in 2019 and Sustainability LIVE in 2022. As well as this, he went on to emphasise the importance of the message he wanted to deliver.

“We put together [the sustainability impact video] because we felt that we must try and show impact," Glen said. "The thing I love about what we are doing with Sustainability Magazine and Sustainability LIVE, it’s a vibe and aura, it's all of us working together, a feel-good factor, building a community. 

"We must have a plan.”

Later on in his speech, Glen focused on some key dates in the future of BizClik, including the launch of two new brands –​​​​​​​ ClimateTech Digital and Scope 3 Magazine – and the introduction of the Venture Capital Forum and The Graduate Recruitment Forum for 2025.

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 



EventSustainability LIVE London Global SummitGlobal Sustainability & ESG Awards
