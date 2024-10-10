Sustainability Strategies Forum - Sustainability LIVE Dubai
On 14 May, Sustainability LIVE continued to expand its incredible events program by hosting a virtual event that fostered connections between global leaders in the sustainability industry - Sustainability LIVE Dubai.
During the event, attendees gained invaluable insights from an abundance of internationally acclaimed speakers and listen to several inspirational panel discussions that delved into the most prominent topics in the industry.
During our virtual event, Lina Osman, Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Finance for Africa, Middle East, Europe and the Americas at Standard Chartered, Amr Kandil, Business Development Directo of International Operations at Schneider Electric and Seneca Cottom, Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group, delved into the sustainability strategies that can impact the future of the sustainability industry.
Exploring the role of sustainable finance
During the panel, the speakers explored the evolving role of sustainable finance and technology in driving the sustainability agenda across different sectors and regions.
Lina began to emphasise the critical role of sustainable finance, noting that it helps direct capital toward projects that can have the most significant environmental and social impacts. She continued to explain how sustainable finance can have a significant impact when sustainability is integrated into banking products. However, she highlighted that this requires a conscious approach to avoid greenwashing risks while increasing investment in green, social, and sustainable projects.
"Sustainable finance has a big role to play in directing capital towards green, social, sustainable, or even transition projects, while also mitigating greenwashing risks," Lina explained.
Amr echoed Lina’s message, highlighting how sustainability is important to the company’s strategy, both internally but also when working with clients. He explained how sustainability is about leading transformation, defining strategies and KPIs and, in turn, identifying digital technologies that will catalyse decarbonisation.
Tackling regional challenges in sustainable strategies
Across the panel discussion, all of the speakers highlighted the complexity of implementing sustainable strategies across diverse regions. Lina began to share insights into how Standard Chartered manages sustainable finance strategies across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, where each region presents distinct challenges. She stressed the importance of breaking down strategies into short, medium, and long-term goals, all while factoring in regional variations, such as regulatory frameworks and market maturity.
"The challenge is not just implementing strategies across different regions, but also within diverse industries, where different sectors have unique sustainability requirements," Lina said.
Amr explained that the key challenge lies in the fact that regulatory frameworks vary significantly across regions, which results in each region needing a different approach and this complexity can hinder the scalability of sustainable solutions. But, Amr continued to point out that these obstacles can be overcome by collaborating with local governments and aligning strategies with region-specific regulations.
Seneca added that the Alshaya Group face significant challenges when creating a unified sustainability strategy due to the diverse regulations that exist the vast range of countries where they operate. She explained how local infrastructure limitations, such as waste management and renewable energy systems, further complicate sustainability efforts. For this reason, she stressed the importance of having strong partnerships with companies like Schneider Electric, which operate in multiple regions and can help streamline processes.
"One of the biggest challenges is regulation—different countries and regions have vastly different regulations, and aligning sustainability strategies across borders is complex," said Seneca.
The new energy landscape and decarbonisation
One topic that was discussed during the panel was the rise of what Amr referred to as the “new energy landscape.” He explained that this shift marked the transition from centralised energy production to more decentralised systems where companies and individuals can be both consumers and producers of energy. Amr continued to emphasise how sustainability can be achieved by moving from 'a consumer to a prosumer’, explaining the importance of integrating renewable energy sources and concentration on energy efficiency.
Amr used the example of a large project in the Middle East where a famous tower is being built using energy-efficient features, such as the integration of hydrogen energy. He explained how these innovations result in a more efficient use of energy and allow organisations to achieve their net- zero goals.
"To decrease CO2 emissions and accelerate sustainability, companies are moving towards renewable integration, with many even targeting net zero," Amr highlighted.
Lina reflected on the work of Standard Chartered, highlighting how the bank supports clients in this energy transition by offering blended finance solutions that combine public and private capital. These solutions are particularly useful in markets where traditional financing might not be as effective, such as in regions with higher credit risk. She explained how the most significant challenge is in ensuring that capital can be affordable and sustainable for long- term growth.
Overall, the Sustainability Strategies Forum at Sustainability LIVE Dubai illustrated how sustainability goals can be achieved by adopting a collaborative approach that merges financial innovation with technological advancements. As regional challenges continue to arise, the focus remains on building partnerships, harnessing data, and crafting region-specific strategies that align with global sustainability standards. The speakers agreed that the future lies in thinking creatively and working together to create a sustainable world for all.
