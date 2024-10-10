Sustainability Strategies Forum - Sustainability LIVE Dubai

Exploring the role of sustainable finance

During the panel, the speakers explored the evolving role of sustainable finance and technology in driving the sustainability agenda across different sectors and regions.

Lina began to emphasise the critical role of sustainable finance, noting that it helps direct capital toward projects that can have the most significant environmental and social impacts. She continued to explain how sustainable finance can have a significant impact when sustainability is integrated into banking products. However, she highlighted that this requires a conscious approach to avoid greenwashing risks while increasing investment in green, social, and sustainable projects.

"Sustainable finance has a big role to play in directing capital towards green, social, sustainable, or even transition projects, while also mitigating greenwashing risks," Lina explained.

Amr echoed Lina’s message, highlighting how sustainability is important to the company’s strategy, both internally but also when working with clients. He explained how sustainability is about leading transformation, defining strategies and KPIs and, in turn, identifying digital technologies that will catalyse decarbonisation.

Tackling regional challenges in sustainable strategies

Across the panel discussion, all of the speakers highlighted the complexity of implementing sustainable strategies across diverse regions. Lina began to share insights into how Standard Chartered manages sustainable finance strategies across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, where each region presents distinct challenges. She stressed the importance of breaking down strategies into short, medium, and long-term goals, all while factoring in regional variations, such as regulatory frameworks and market maturity.

"The challenge is not just implementing strategies across different regions, but also within diverse industries, where different sectors have unique sustainability requirements," Lina said.

Amr explained that the key challenge lies in the fact that regulatory frameworks vary significantly across regions, which results in each region needing a different approach and this complexity can hinder the scalability of sustainable solutions. But, Amr continued to point out that these obstacles can be overcome by collaborating with local governments and aligning strategies with region-specific regulations.

Seneca added that the Alshaya Group face significant challenges when creating a unified sustainability strategy due to the diverse regulations that exist the vast range of countries where they operate. She explained how local infrastructure limitations, such as waste management and renewable energy systems, further complicate sustainability efforts. For this reason, she stressed the importance of having strong partnerships with companies like Schneider Electric, which operate in multiple regions and can help streamline processes.

"One of the biggest challenges is regulation—different countries and regions have vastly different regulations, and aligning sustainability strategies across borders is complex," said Seneca.