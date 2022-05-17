Top 10: companies committed to reducing carbon footprint

Compensating for greenhouse gas and carbon dioxide emissions is the goal of a carbon offset programme. A growing number of carbon offset companies have jumped on board this growingly popular global trend, to invest in environmental projects with the goal of balancing carbon footprints

Future emissions can be reduced through investments in clean energy technologies, tree planting or the purchase and compensation of carbon emissions from emissions trading programmes, which is the primary goal of carbon offset providers.

There is a vast range of offset providers in terms of their areas of specialisation and charges, and their activities are influenced by where they are located.

