We’re LIVE: Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC

Discover the Speakers

Over the course of the day, an abundance of internationally acclaimed business leaders will provide exclusive insights into their work, sharing their wealth of knowledge, whilst also equipping attendees with the understanding they need to make their mark in the future.

With executives from NYCEDC, Citi, IBM and EY all featuring today, the summit guarantees to provide a unique insight into the industry and spotlight our long-term Climate Change objectives.

Explore the Panel Discussions

Today, four exclusive panel discussions will be taking place, which will bring key voices in the industry together to discuss prominent talking points in the field.

Across the four discussions, executives from HH Global, Philip Morris International, Haleon and more will be exploring the leading initiatives taking place in the industry, the goals we all aim to achieve, as well as new strategies we can adopt to craft a greener future.

Women in Sustainability

Kristen Siemen, Vice President of Sustainable Workplaces & Chief Sustainability Officer at General Motors

Nina Elsenmann, VP and Head of ESG Strategy & Reporting at Nasdaq

Christina Shim, Chief Sustainability Officer at IBM

Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Office at Philip Morris International

Sustainability & ESG Strategies Panel

Cassandra Garber, Chief Sustainability Officer at Dell Technologies

Maurice Loosschilder, Head of Sustainability at Signify

James Gowen, SVP of Global Supply Chain & Sourcing and Chief Sustainability Officer at Verizon

Linda Freiner, Chief Sustainability Officer at Zurich

Sustainability: Shaping the Future of Global Brands

Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer at HH Global

Sarah McDonald, VP of Sustainability at Haleon

Alice Ashpitel, Head of Sustainability at Mercedes Benz Motorsport

Beth Bovis, Partner, Global Sustainability Lead at Kearney

The Future Of Net Zero

Tim Adamson, Chief Administrative Officer Sustainability & ESG at Citi

Michelle T. Davies, Global Head of Sustainability at EY

Rahul Sareen, GM, Sustainability Solutions at AWS

What is Climate Week NYC?

Climate Week NYC 2024 began on 22 September and is running until 29 September.

Collecting over 600 activities and events every year in person, online and hybrid across New York City, Climate Week NYC is the biggest annual climate event of its kind.

The week is hosted by an international non-profit organisation, Climate Group. Founded in 2003, the nonprofit aims to drive climate action fast. During Climate Week NYC, the group hosts the official program, which gathers the most senior global executives from the civil society, government, business and climate sectors.

Across the week, global civil society representatives, political change makers, business leaders and local decision-takers come together to discuss the key issues the climate movement faces, and celebrate change that is already occurring, whilst also catalysing change for the future, too.



To learn more about Climate Week NYC, click here.