Amazon Leads Corporate Charge to Clean Energy Future

No stranger to sustainability firsts, Amazon continues to lead the corporate world on renewable energy investment.

For the fourth consecutive year, the e-commerce giant is the world’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy, according to BloombergNEF – spending more on renewable energy than any other company on the planet since 2020.

Granted, Amazon has more to spend than many, given its status as the world’s fifth-most valuable company, with a market cap of US$1.58 trillion, and revenues of US$554 billion in the 12 months ending September 2023 – a 10.32% year-on-year increase.

In 2023, the Seattle-headquartered company invested in more than 100 new solar and wind energy projects globally. This includes 11 utility-scale projects in Texas, which includes the company’s third-largest solar project worldwide (Amazon Solar Farm Texas, Outpost), 39 in Europe and 12 across the Asia-Pacific region.

With that, Amazon now has a portfolio of more than 500 solar and wind projects in more than 20 US states and 27 countries.

Once operational, they will generate 77,000 GWh of clean energy annually. That’s enough to power 7.2 million US homes.

This continued commitment to renewables investment reflects Amazon’s dedication to transitioning to cleaner energy alternative – and cements its position as a “global leader in this space”, according to Kyle Harrison, Head of Sustainability Research at BloombergNEF.

Corporate investment is an important catalyst to help transition toward a clean energy future and Big Tech companies are increasingly driving the purchase of clean power, with Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Google all frontrunners in the transition to clean energy.

Amazon continues to lap the big tech companies many times over.

