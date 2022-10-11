Amazon to invest €1bn to electrify and decarbonise its fleet
E-commerce giant Amazon has announced plans to invest more than €1bn to further electrify its transportation fleet across Europe over the next five years.
The company currently has more than 3,000 electric vans delivering packages to customers across Europe and, with this further investment, it expects to grow its fleet to more than 10,000 by 2025.
Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, said: “Our transportation network is one of the most challenging areas of our business to decarbonise, and to achieve net-zero carbon will require a substantial and sustained investment.
“Deploying thousands of electric vans, long-haul trucks, and bikes will help us shift further away from traditional fossil fuels—and hopefully, further encourage transportation and automotive industries in Europe and around the world to continue scaling and innovating, as we will have to work together to reach our climate goals.”
Decarbonising its fleet of vehicles
Amazon also launched micromobility hubs in 20 cities across Europe, including London, and expects to double that figure by the end of 2025. The hubs offer smaller and centrally-located delivery stations, allowing deliveries to be made on e-cargo bikes and on-foot, instead of with vans or lorries.
“We are committed to creating cleaner transport as we work to tackle the global challenge that is climate change,” said Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
“Significant investments like Amazon’s today will be vital to reducing emissions and meeting our Net Zero goals, while supporting growth at the same time. By adding thousands of electric and zero emission vehicles to its fleet, Amazon is not only working to make their deliveries more sustainable, but also stimulating innovation across industry in the drive to cleaner transport.”
On a path to powering its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, in 2021 the company reached 85%. Amazon also now has more than 100 renewable energy projects across Europe, including 30 on-site solar and off-site utility-scale solar or wind farm projects in the UK.