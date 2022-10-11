Amazon to invest €1bn to electrify and decarbonise its fleet

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced plans to invest more than €1bn to further electrify its transportation fleet across Europe over the next five years.

The company currently has more than 3,000 electric vans delivering packages to customers across Europe and, with this further investment, it expects to grow its fleet to more than 10,000 by 2025.

Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, said: “Our transportation network is one of the most challenging areas of our business to decarbonise, and to achieve net-zero carbon will require a substantial and sustained investment.

“Deploying thousands of electric vans, long-haul trucks, and bikes will help us shift further away from traditional fossil fuels—and hopefully, further encourage transportation and automotive industries in Europe and around the world to continue scaling and innovating, as we will have to work together to reach our climate goals.”