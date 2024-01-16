The relationship between Saudi Arabia’s energy giant Aramco and Formula 1 motorsport seems the perfect match.

Aramco is one of the world’s most valuable companies, one of only three (including Microsoft and Apple) in the US$2 trillion market cap club.

Formula 1 (F1) is one of the world’s richest sports, with races taking places across the globe and played to huge TV audiences – bringing in billions of advertising dollars.

Not only that, but both the oil giant and racing series are both trying to move away from fossil fuels and make themselves more sustainable by tackling their high-profile carbon footprints.

Aramco has been a strategic partner of the Aston Martin Racing (AMR) team since 2022 and as a global sponsor of the sport has been pushing the boundaries in fuel performance and cleaner transport technology ever since.

The bold ambition is to produce cars powered entirely by sustainable fuels and achieve net zero as a sport by 2030.

There is no reason to believe this will not happen. F1 has a track record for automotive innovations that find their way into the street cars we drive every day. These include: