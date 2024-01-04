How BYD has beaten Tesla and could dominate global EV sales

Recent history is littered with the dinosaur skeletons of once dominant technology market leaders that failed because they never saw failure coming.

Take Kodak – the company synonymous with capturing photos on film. They actually invented the world’s first digital camera but refused to innovate and filed for bankruptcy in 2012.

Then there’s the once mighty Nokia – at one stage the bestselling mobile handsets in the world with their practical yet slick Scandinavian design. They refused to recognise the rise of the smartphone until it was too late and were soon dead in the water.

It’s almost unthinkable, but could Tesla be the next giant to fall?

Suggesting that may seem churlish at a time when the Texas-based manufacturer is beating all delivery expectations, and owns the bestselling EV in history (Model Y) – but you do get a sense that the company’s maestro Elon Musk may have taken his eye off the ball.

Tesla sold 484,507 vehicles in Q4 – up 20% on the previous year and ahead of market expectations, and was also the top-selling EV brand for 2023.



But something significant happened. Tesla lost its top position in Q4 sales to Chinese company BYD.

And here’s the thing. Tesla’s profits fell by 44% in Q3 2023 compared to 2022, fuelled in part by several price cuts to keep their cars competitive in an increasingly crowded EV market.

BYD, China’s biggest automotive brand, saw profits hike 200% in the first half of 2023 to US$1.5 billion.

Tesla is being squeezed and struggling to retain margin due to those price cuts, which amounted to a huge 25% in 2023 in the United States market.

That is one reason why Tesla is looking to expand production overseas, including a US$2 billion factory in India.

However, there are hurdles to overcome, as Tesla is putting pressure on the Indian government to slash its import duty on EVs to 15% compared to the current 100% for cars priced over US$40,000. Tesla’s entry level Model 3 starts at more than US$41,000 so sits above that threshold.

In comparison, BYD’s bestselling Yuan Plus has shifted more than half a million units thanks to a price tag under US$20,000. BYD also launched the Seagull in April 2023, costing just US$11,000.

But it’s important to not just look at price. After all, Nokia phones did not get discarded to the back of the kitchen drawer because they were more expensive than Apple’s iPhone.