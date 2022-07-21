New Bain research takes fresh look at EV charging ecosystem

EV charging markets regional differences

The EV charging markets in Europe, the US and China will differ based on the share of electric car sales, local driving and charging habits, predominant housing type and market regulation. By 2030, for example, BEVs are forecast to make up 55% of total car sales in Europe, compared with 40% in China and 32% in the US.

Bain adds, “The predominant type of housing in a specific market is another important factor influencing charging solutions. For example, the market for single-family-home charging products will be bigger in the US, where 82% of the population live in single-family homes, compared with 60% in the EU and 37% in the relevant urban regions of China.

Regulation will also play an important role in developing the smart energy services market.

Bain suggests that state-by-state rules in the US will “significantly affect” vehicle-to-grid services strategies and could slow widespread adoption. It adds that the EU aims to create a policy framework to improve energy storage and expand services, while China's market will remain strongly regulated and concentrated. “These conditions will likely accelerate the development of smart energy services,” it says.

Dr. Eric Zayer , Partner at Bain & Company explains: "As companies and investors consider where to play and how to win in the EV charging ecosystem, it will be critical to understand how demand for different charging occasions and regulatory landscapes differ by region today and in the future.

"While consumers in suburban areas around the US and Europe will be able and keen to charge at home, consumers that live in dense urban areas, such as in China, will be forced to charge more in other locations, like work, at destinations such as restaurants or in transit.



