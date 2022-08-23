Nuclear energy to tackle conflict and climate change

Contrastingly, the current shortage of oil and gas has also inevitably accelerated the search for renewable energy sources. While Germany previously released plans to shut down all of its remaining power plants to appease environmental activists, the government is now being forced to reconsider nuclear energy as an option. The country currently imports 49% of its gas from Russia.

Recent gas shortages had a severe effect in cities across Germany, where sky-high electricity bills and strict gas rationing has impacted everyday living. The fear of the situation worsening has caused a shift in public attitudes to nuclear energy across Europe, which currently makes up 6% of Germany’s domestic energy production, for the sake of giving more security to peoples’ financial and living conditions.

According to Adam Whitely , Head of Global Credit at Insight Investment , these emerging opportunities in the European chemical sector are providing exciting prospects in the energy industry for patient investors.

The role of nuclear power in developing a sustainable energy supply chain

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recently announced plans for a new Coordinated Research Project (CRP) exploring how nuclear cogeneration could play a role in global plans to tackle climate change. This integration of systems to produce hydrogen and heat, as well as electricity, has proven an effective energy option in the past.

“Nuclear cogeneration has an enormous potential to contribute to sustainable development while reducing carbon emissions, by taking advantage of the carbon free heat of nuclear power plants to provide fresh water, district heating, process heat and hydrogen,” said Francesco Ganda , Technical Lead for Non‑Electric Applications at the IAEA.

International debates continue as to whether nuclear energy is an option to replace natural gas, when 28 of 34 countries in Europe typically consume much more of the latter. According to Bill Gates, in his book ‘How To Avoid A Climate Disaster’, nuclear reactors provide much more energy than traditional renewables and are therefore a critical option to reduce the global dependence on gas and coal-fired power plants.

“This CRP can contribute to the further development of nuclear cogeneration, and eventually to more versatile and sustainable nuclear energy systems, while also supporting climate goals,” added Ganda.

