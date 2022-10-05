Ørsted announces changes to its management and structure

To continue to drive growth under increasingly different local market requirements, Ørsted has decided to implement a new organisational structure and changes to executive management.

The current corporate structure with a Commercial area and an Onshore business unit will be replaced by three regions: Europe, Americas, and APAC, comprising all commercial activities and represented in executive management. The Power-to-X organisation (P2X) will remain a global business area. EPC, Operations & IT will continue as a global organisation with partly regionalised operations.

"Bringing together the expertise within our Onshore and Offshore teams positions us to not only meet these market demands but also to shape the industry so that we can move our communities and economies to clean energy even faster," said David Hardy, Executive Vice President and CEO, Ørsted Americas.