Renewable energy and the future of biofuel

The first long-haul flight powered by biofuels took off on 18th May 2021. An Air France-KLM flight from Paris to Montreal used a mix of conventional jet fuel and a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made from used cooking oils. The UK Government also announced this year that it will mandate the introduction of E10 fuel (petrol containing up to 10% of sustainable bioethanol) from September.

Although this is a step in the right direction, there is more that can be done. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), transport biofuel production expanded 6% year-on-year in 2019, and 3% annual production growth is expected up to 2024. However, this falls short of the sustained 10% output growth per year needed until 2030 to align with the IEA’s Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS).

The SDS outlines a major transformation of the global energy system, showing how the world can change course to achieve universal access to energy, reduce the severe health impacts of air pollution and to tackle climate change. In addition to policy support, the IEA highlights the need for innovation to reduce costs in order to scale up both advanced biofuel consumption and the adoption of biofuels.

Second generation biofuels

First generation biofuels are derived from food crops. Sugar or starch derived from feedstock such as corn, sugar cane and soybeans can be converted to bioethanol using yeast fermentation. Oils, such as virgin vegetable oils, can undergo transesterification to produce biodiesel.

First generation biofuels are certainly useful, and represent the majority of biofuels available today, but their use can threaten food supplies and biodiversity. Second generation biofuels, on the other hand, utilise feedstocks that are generally not food crops or are not suitable for human consumption. This can include:

Straw

Bagasse

Perennial grasses

Waste vegetable oil

Common second generation feedstocks may produce more biomass per unit area, because the entire crop is available as feedstock for conversion to fuel, and may be able to grow on land that is not suitable for food crops.

Use of second generation feedstocks to produce bioethanol involves two steps: the cellulose and hemicellulose components of the biomass are ﬁrst broken down into sugars; and the sugars are then fermented to obtain ethanol. The ﬁrst step is technically challenging, with research focussing on developing efﬁcient and cost effective ways of carrying out the process. Up to now, the lack of commercial viability has limited the uptake of cellulose-based second generation biofuels.

In the context of biofuels for transportation, current research is also focussing on ‘drop-in’ biofuels. In simple terms, drop-in fuels are alternatives to existing liquid fuels without any significant modification in engines and infrastructures.

In contrast to bioethanol and biodiesel, drop-in biofuels are fuels that are functionally equivalent to petroleum fuels that have the potential to replace fossil petrol to reduce high amounts of greenhouse gas emissions from conventional petrol cars, without investing into new vehicles or modifying the old ones.

In May 2021, Neste reported that they are in the final phase of testing a drop-in biofuel that they hope will be suitable for commercial use in existing petrol and hybrid cars. Drop-in fuels can be produced from oleochemical feedstocks such as vegetable oils and used cooking oils.

They can also utilise thermochemical technologies such as gasification, pyrolysis or hydrothermal liquefaction based on lignocellulosic feedstocks.