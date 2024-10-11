SLG Keynote Speaker- Sustainability LIVE Dubai 2024
On 14 May 2024, Sustainability LIVE hosted an engaging virtual event that enhanced connections between the global leaders in the sustainability industry- Sustainability LIVE Dubai.
Throughout the day, attendees could listen to a range of fascinating keynote discussions from internationally acclaimed industry experts as they delved into the key topics from the field such as supply chain sustainability, the energy transition and sustainability strategies.
During the event, Shepherd Nkosi, Group Executive Business Development head at SLG, took to our virtual stage to deliver a fascinating keynote discussions that focused on the vital role natural gas holds in South Africa’s transition toward cleaner energy solutions. Throughout the discussion, he highlighted the importance South Africa’s energy future has in the country’s sustainability journey.
South Africa’s energy challenges
Shepherd spotlighted how South Africa is "a coal powered country", explaining how "74% of total South African energy mix is still coming from coal". The aging infrastructure of coal plants, many of which are over 40 years old, is leading to serious energy security concerns.
The fact that South Africa relies so signifcantly on coal for its energy needs is resulting in an abundance of issues as when aging coal plants near the end of their lifespan, the country must tackle the challenge of decarbonising its energy sources at the same time as maintaining a stable energy supply.
Shepherd highlighted how natural gas can become a potential bridge fuel and the country can become to “introduce natural gas as the next step to move towards a greener and a net zero landscape."
Shepherd continued to focus on another challenge South Africa faces in its energy transition journey- its dependency on gas imports from Mozambique, which results in vulnerabilities. He explained how sufficient capital investment would create opportunities for South Africa to grow its local natural gas infrastructure and reduce the need for coal as a result of this.
The benefits of natural gas
Shepherd began to highlight how utilising natural gas will reduce South Africa’s carbon emissions, explaining how the country would be looking at a “40 to 60% reduction” compared to coal and oil, making it an attractive option on the country’s journey to meeting its decarbonisation targets.
He continued to delve into the benefits of natural gas, discussing how it can be a flexible energy source and able to meet South Africa’s evolving industrial and commercial needs. However, Shepherd pointed out the fact the country would need to improve their infrastructure to secure efficient natural gas distribution.
Shepherd explained how he hoped “for the country to say natural gas will be part of the ultimate source of supply that will be considered for us as we transition to thenet zero or to the cleaner source of energy.”
A pathway to sustainability
Concluding his keynote discussion, Shepherd explained how this energy transition will need to happen over time to ensure it is implemented effectively, highlighting how “what is critical is that as we move forward, we have to make sure that socially, environmentally and economically, we don't compromise the current set up better and that we improve- society shouldn't be compromised because of the new development that's proposed for us to change our energy landscape.”
He emphasised that the energy transition must be socially responsible, ensuring that communities dependent on coal must not be left behind.
Shepherd ended his discussion by explaining how “any change that we introduce, we have to sustain the environment for the future generations. So it should be a change that introduces improvement,” spotlighting the need for a balanced approach where natural gas and renewable energy sources collaborate to meet the energy needs of the country while also enhancing economic resilience and minimising environmental impact.
Shepherd’s keynote discussion drew a clear path out of how natural gas can catalyse the energy transition of South Africa, maintaining energy security and moving the country towards a sustainable future, while also reminding us that the journey to sustainability is one that requires plenty of time and thought.
