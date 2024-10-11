SLG Keynote Speaker- Sustainability LIVE Dubai 2024

On 14 May 2024, Sustainability LIVE hosted an engaging virtual event that enhanced connections between the global leaders in the sustainability industry- Sustainability LIVE Dubai.

Throughout the day, attendees could listen to a range of fascinating keynote discussions from internationally acclaimed industry experts as they delved into the key topics from the field such as supply chain sustainability, the energy transition and sustainability strategies.

During the event, Shepherd Nkosi, Group Executive Business Development head at SLG, took to our virtual stage to deliver a fascinating keynote discussions that focused on the vital role natural gas holds in South Africa’s transition toward cleaner energy solutions. Throughout the discussion, he highlighted the importance South Africa’s energy future has in the country’s sustainability journey.



South Africa’s energy challenges

Shepherd spotlighted how South Africa is "a coal powered country", explaining how "74% of total South African energy mix is still coming from coal". The aging infrastructure of coal plants, many of which are over 40 years old, is leading to serious energy security concerns.



The fact that South Africa relies so signifcantly on coal for its energy needs is resulting in an abundance of issues as when aging coal plants near the end of their lifespan, the country must tackle the challenge of decarbonising its energy sources at the same time as maintaining a stable energy supply.



Shepherd highlighted how natural gas can become a potential bridge fuel and the country can become to “introduce natural gas as the next step to move towards a greener and a net zero landscape."

Shepherd continued to focus on another challenge South Africa faces in its energy transition journey- its dependency on gas imports from Mozambique, which results in vulnerabilities. He explained how sufficient capital investment would create opportunities for South Africa to grow its local natural gas infrastructure and reduce the need for coal as a result of this.