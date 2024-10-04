Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: The Future of Water

Climate change

Both speakers highlighted that the water crisis seems to be heavily connected to the current climate crisis.



Andy explained how water management needs to be able to adapt to the surge of water issues due to climate change, such as floods, droughts and increasing pressure on water management resources. As well as this, he began to delve into the importance of efficient infrastructure planning, highlighting how this has to be able to manage and mitigate long-term climate impacts. However, Mahesh focused on the fact that global warming has severely depleted many renewable water sources and the excessive use of water in many industries.

“When we think about climate change and I think about the water crisis, they go hand in hand. And I think largely we are focusing on emissions without focusing on water,” Mahesh explained.

Technology

The pair of speakers explained how technology can be utilised to improve water sustainability and conservation in the future, from detecting leaks across large water networks to optimising water usage.

Later in the discussion, both of the speakers began to discuss a span of strategies that can be used to manage and prevent water leaks, like drones and acoustic vibration sensors. As well as this, they began to highlight the potential of innovative technologies like AI, machine learning and remote sensing technologies in enhancing leak detection and preventing wasting water.

“Having remote sensing technology or even drone flights kind of picking up where we think there might be leaks is another way of using technology,” Andy said.

Water conservation

The two speakers also focused on the importance of water conservation in improving the water crisis in the future, emphasising that product manufacturers, companies and governments all play a vital role. They continued to explain that is the role of governments to craft new policies that will enhance sustainable water practices, whereas companies should provide their consumers with methods in which they can manage and track their water usage.

Towards the end of the panel discussion, the panel began to focus on a span of ways in which water can be managed, such as hydro power, public- private partnerships and water privatisation. The pair of speakers then began to delve into the risks and benefits these methods possessed.



For example, they delved into the topic of water privatisation, highlighting how, on one hand, it can increase water usage and enhance ethical issues due to selling water to vulnerable populations, but can also improve water quality and availability.

“So from that perspective, a public private partnership well-structured in these wonderful regions could be not only a drive, the necessary change are changing lives, but it'll also save lives. And that is something that we cannot ignore,” Mahesh explained.

Additionally, the panelists discussed the debate surrounding cross- border water management, explaining how this can often become a complex method for managing both geographical and political boundaries.

Overall, the discussion emphasised the need for cooperation when discovering a solution to our water crisis to guarantee access to all and fair distribution. The pair spotlighted the fact that there is an intense interconnection between conservation, energy, social equity and water management, explaining how an effective solution that enhances innovation and collaboration is key to solve the water challenges across the world.