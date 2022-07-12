Vodafone launches competition for renewable power solution

Leading telecommunications company Vodafone, in collaboration with its African sister company, Vodacom , and its European tower business, Vantage Towers , has launched a global competition inviting organisations to submit innovative solutions to the challenge of generating renewable power directly at mobile phone sites. Tomorrow Street , a Luxembourg-based development centre that is associated with the group, is also involved in the project.





The Renewable Power Challenge

The ‘Renewable Power Challenge’ seeks new or better ways of powering sites in rural or remote areas without access to power grids, or where there are frequent power outages, while avoiding the use of fossil fuels on-site. Organisations looking to apply should register for an account and submit their proposal through the Vodacom-owned platform .

For the Renewable Power Challenge, Vodafone is seeking submissions across two categories: Technology Solutions, which could cover power generation technologies, alternative fuels, innovative storage solutions; and Partnership Models, which could cover organisations that build and operate community power systems based on renewable energy.

Vodafone’s goal is to develop the solutions in collaboration with partners so that they can be deployed across a significant share of its more than 160,000 mobile sites in Europe and Africa. More innovation is needed to provide reliable, climate-friendly and cost-effective solutions to help achieve that goal.