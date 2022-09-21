Jaguar Land Rover: Tackling sustainability in supply chain
Achieving net zero across the entire value chain is becoming more important to global organisations as they are all trying to help in the fight against climate change.
Jaguar Land Rover has explained how its commitments can only be achieved by working closely with suppliers who share the same vision for change. Therefore the company has invited its global Tier 1 supplier network – products, services and logistics – to align with its 2030 goals, while maintaining the same quality.
“Fulfilling our SBTi commitments and achieving carbon net zero emissions across our entire supply chain by 2039 are the driving forces in Jaguar Land Rover’s industrial strategy. We can only meet these ambitious targets together, which is why we’re inviting suppliers to join us on this challenging but exciting journey, strengthening existing relationships to enable all parties to achieve significant, quantifiable goals,” said Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director of Industrial Operations, Jaguar Land Rover.
Reducing the global impact of the automotive industry
Earlier this year, Jaguar Land Rover committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 46% by 2030. In addition, the company will cut average vehicle emissions across its value chains by 54%, including a 60% reduction throughout the use phase of its vehicles.
The goals, which are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), confirm the company’s pathway to a 1.5°C emissions reduction in line with the Paris Agreement.
As explained in the new announcement, the company will ask Tier 1 suppliers to set their decarbonisation pathway, report transparently and demonstrate progress towards their targets. This would involve disclosing their carbon reporting and collaborating with their own supply chain to deliver the same reductions. This requirement has been shared with Jaguar Land Rover’s supply network, totalling more than 5,000 companies around the globe.
Wilhelm Steger, CEO of the ZKW Group, which supplies premium lighting systems to Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Our vision is pioneering, premium lighting and electronic systems for all mobility concepts in the global automotive industry. Together with Jaguar Land Rover, ZKW is taking the journey towards a more sustainable future. We are committed to protecting the environment and reducing environmental impact. As a consequence, we are taking responsibility, we are developing towards the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) within our business and converting our production sites to CO2-neutral by the end of 2025.”