Jaguar Land Rover: Tackling sustainability in supply chain

Achieving net zero across the entire value chain is becoming more important to global organisations as they are all trying to help in the fight against climate change.

Jaguar Land Rover has explained how its commitments can only be achieved by working closely with suppliers who share the same vision for change. Therefore the company has invited its global Tier 1 supplier network – products, services and logistics – to align with its 2030 goals, while maintaining the same quality.

“Fulfilling our SBTi commitments and achieving carbon net zero emissions across our entire supply chain by 2039 are the driving forces in Jaguar Land Rover’s industrial strategy. We can only meet these ambitious targets together, which is why we’re inviting suppliers to join us on this challenging but exciting journey, strengthening existing relationships to enable all parties to achieve significant, quantifiable goals,” said Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director of Industrial Operations, Jaguar Land Rover.