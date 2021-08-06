Article
Supply Chain Sustainability

M&S and Superdry join Mainetti for sustainable packaging

By Helen Adams
August 06, 2021
undefined mins
Retail brands M&S and Superdry have partnered with Mainetti to support sustainability goals

Apparel brand Mainetti has announced a new strategic expansion of their flexible packaging business in Turkey, providing retailers with a range of innovative products and solutions. 

The company, which has a revenue of US$1.6bn, realised there was a strong demand for sustainable packaging in the region, and has expanded its capacity to meet the needs of its retail brand partners, M&S and Superdry

 

Rise in demand for sustainable packaging solutions

Due to its strategic location in the Middle East, and close to leading retailers in Europe, Turkey has seen a demand by regional and international brands to offer sustainable packaging solutions to customers.

Mainetti is a proud Member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and has recently committed to being Carbon Neutral in its operations going forward.

As part of the company’s commitment to sustainable solution development, Mainetti launched Mainetti Polyloop in the UK and European market, providing customers with a closed-loop recycling system, for clear polyethylene film. 

It is one of the most sustainable packaging programmes in the fashion industry and is utilised by Superdry and Nutmeg at Morrisons, to help reach their ambitious recycling goals.

 

The retail industry is investing in a sustainable supply chain

The move highlights the demand in the region for sustainable and circular solutions, by leading manufacturers and retailers in the fashion industry

“In January 2021, we expanded our flexible packaging production business to a 1,400 square meter standalone factory”, said Michelle Boon, Global General Manager, Flexible Packaging at Mainetti. “Despite a tough year for the retail industry, we have more than doubled our capacity.”

Marks and Spencer are thrilled with the development. 

“It is good to see Mainetti expanding and investing in the Turkish region as it is a fundamental element to the supply chain”, said Trevor Hatchett, Technical Manager at Marks and Spencer. “We look forward to the support this expansion will provide Marks and Spencer.”

Sustainabilitym&SSuperdrySourcing
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)