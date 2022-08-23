Supermarket eco-labels to boost sustainability transparency

In 2021 UK supermarkets M&S, Co-op and Sainsbury’s partnered with Spanish supermarket Eroski to support the launch of a new eco-labelling system, Foundation Earth . The system aims to make consumers aware of how their chosen food products impact the environment, whether that’s through carbon emissions, water usage, or biodiversity loss.

Until now food manufacturers have only been required to list their products’ main ingredients by percentage. However, with environmental awareness and a new generation of eco-conscious consumers on the rise, it’s becoming more important that shoppers have the option to measure how their supermarket shop is impacting the planet.

“As the end users in the food value chain, consumers’ needs, wants and ideas are integral at every step of the innovation process, and a closer relationship between consumers and the key actors in the food sector is essential if we are to create a food system which is better for both our health and the planet,” said Saskia Nuijten , Director of Public Engagement and Communication at EIT Food .

Improving transparency and traceability in the food system

An eco-labelling system has a key role to play in improving visibility in the food supply chain. The development of transparency and traceability along the food supply chain is an important stage of EIT Food’s five steps to accelerate the shift towards a completely sustainable food system.

There are currently 147 different labelling systems in place across Europe, causing confusion for customers and producers alike. EIT Food has therefore partnered with Foundation Earth to improve the development of a single, simple, and systematised environmental label that will allow consumers to compare products and make informed, environmentally-friendly choices.

“This pan-European scientific project will help us to further develop the concept of communicating the environmental impact of our food and beverage products. Foundation Earth will provide us with the opportunity to test environmental footprint methods, learn how different products perform and establish how consumers respond. We hope this could help inform discussions in Europe with regards to a universal system for environmental scores,” said Johannes Weber , Nestlé’s European Affairs Manager.

Driving ESG & net zero goals in the food supply chain

The project began with research undertaken at the UK’s University of Oxford, which studied the environmental impact of 57,000 food products. Based on a range of estimations, including land use, greenhouse gas emissions, and water stress, the research team created an ‘environmental impact score’ for every 100g of a product.

Results showed that fruits, vegetables, cereals and grains have a low environmental impact, whereas fish, cheese and meat score quite highly. This was phase one of the project.