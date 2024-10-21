Supply Chain Sustainability: Sustainability LIVE Dubai

Sustainability and supply chain

At the beginning of the discussion, the speakers explored how organisations can embed sustainability into its supply chain.

Raji emphasised how “you need to embed sustainability in your business process internally”, highlighting how vital an internal commitment to sustainability is. She explained how organisations need to be firm with its suppliers in order to ensure compliance to sustainability across its supply chain and establish the foundation for effective partnerships.

Dina echoed this message, highlighting the importance of crafting a structured approach that will allow for organiations to have a “roadmap” for its suppliers. She continued to explain how vital collaboration is between companies and its supply chain partners, emphasising how they “have to work together”. By doing this, Dina explained how organisations can gain a clearer vision of who are aligned with sustainability goals and those who are not. Her roadmap consists of setting clear roadmaps for different suppliers, ensuring accountability in each partner and allowing for development.

Samir adopted the wider view of collaboration, explaining how enhancing awareness of sustainability initiatives is key and “collaboration is about bringing everybody in a row and try to understand why are we doing what we are trying to do.” He noted that when all players are aware of the processes of the organisation, there will be a greater chance of success.

The benefits

All of the speakers agree that sustainability possesses a diverse span of benefits, ranging from environmental impact to business profitability.

Dina focused on the benefits sustainability can have on the future of our food industry. She highlighted how food production produces “one third of global greenhouse gas emissions” and continued to explore how enhancing sustainable agricultural practices will help mitigate this significant impact. Dina outlined how sustainable supply chains help reduce deforestation, improve biodiversity and stabilise crop yields - all of which will enhance the resilience of a business.

Samir focused on the relationship between sustainability and business growth and spotlights how decision-makers will be more attentive when organisations begin to delve into the benefits of sustainable practices, including “consuming less resources” and seeing that “costs are coming down”. By doing this, he highlighted the long-term financial incentives enhancing sustainability can have when it becomes integrated into the brand and its benefits can be unlocked.

Raji focused on the risk organisations will face if they fail to embrace sustainability initiatives as soon as possible, warning how “it’s a risk as well. So if you do not do it, there's a high risk that might hit you in the long run.” He emphasised that companies could face significant penalties if they do not reduce its emissions, due to regulatory pressures like carbon taxes. By doing so, Raji enhanced the urgency in which organisation need to embrace sustainability.

Technology as a game-changer

Through the panel discussion, the role of technology emerged as a significant method in which companies can utilise to transform their supply chain sustainability.

Raji focused on the role of AI and automation on logistics. He began to explore how companies can reduce emissions, streamline operations and enhance efficiency by using data analytics. Raji highlighted that “operations can be automated and that will support cutting driving hours and impact fuel recovery emissions.” In addition to this, he delved into the potential new technologies like robotics and drones can have in transforming last- mile deliveries and continuing to reduce environmental footprints.

Samir continued to highlight the incredible power data collection and gathering has had on evolving manual entries to automated systems, therefore enhancing the system. He explored the importance of transparancy and speed in the use of data, explaining how real-time data can improve decision making and the credibility of sustainability claims.

Dina went on to explain how many digital tools have allowed companies to track and trace its sustainability efforts across its supply chain. She noted how this will allow effective partnerships with suppliers to be formed as they will be able to see a company’s sustainability efforts, therefore enhancing trust and ensuring long-term sustainability.

The Supply Chain Sustainability panel discussion spotlighted the crucial need for businesses to integrate sustainability in every aspect of its supply chain. At the end of discussion, all three of the speakers agreed that sustainability is now a fundamental business imperative that needs commitment, technology and collaboration from everyone involved to thrive in the future of the field.