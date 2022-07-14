The trend of sustainable transformation among supply chain

Diversity and inclusivity

When talking about risk management and business resilience, both good in-house talents and partners are necessary components as well. Jacqui Rock, Chief Commercial Officer at NHS England and NHS Improvement, believes that this is the moment where everyone starts to acknowledge that there is a real difference in understanding capability when it comes to ESG.

“I have seen that some of them have got this right and they know exactly what they're doing. They understand what the government's asking. They understand what England is asking and there are other trusts that clearly are struggling,” she said. “And that's one of the really interesting complexities about the NHS. They are all equal in terms of giving patient care, but not necessarily equal in terms of the understanding of having the right people in place.”

It was recently revealed that the NHS is going to revamp its plans for Greener NHS. Greener NHS was established to support the organisation’s net-zero ambition. Within this plan, each trust and integrated care system (ICS) has its own unique Green Plan, which sets out its aims, objectives, and delivery plans for carbon reduction based on the strategies of its member organisations.

“One of the things for us is to make sure that we bring up that skillset, make sure that those trusts that need that extra intervention and that extra support get them. Make sure that those trusts really understand what they're bringing,” Rock said. “This is a constant ongoing living collaboration.”

Also, when it comes to skillset, Rock has noticed a shift in conversation when it comes to people's day-to-day understanding of the supply chain, and this has made the industry become more appealing – even to those who are traditionally attracted to the profession, including women and those in later ages. What is left is a little nudge of encouragement.

“It is about the diversity of thought, and it's interesting because I was asked to be the executive sponsor of the age network and age networks are always very interesting,” she said. “What the age network looks to do is to support people at the end of their career because mature years don't mean it's the end of your career. It's about supporting them in getting those portfolios of careers and how they can be mentors and educate the young.”



