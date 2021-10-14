Vertical farms take root to sustain the food supply chain

After an increase in supply chain woes, a new type of vertical farm could boost post-Brexit Britain’s ability to grow its own fresh produce.

A vertical farm is a super powered greenhouse, where the temperature and water supply is regulated, less pesticides are used, the environment is controlled and produce is stacked upwards, instead of across available land, as it is in traditional farming.

Shockingly Fresh’s first of many vertical farms has opened in Worcestershire, England, where it will grow:

Heads of lettuce

Pak choi

Vertical Farms are needed to feed the world

In 2020, 2.3bn people were classified as ‘lacking year-round access to adequate food’ by the UN. Yet the world’s population is expected to rise from 7.7bn now, to 8.5bn in 2030 and 10bn by 2060. Food insecurity is set to rise - but vertical farms can change that.

Of the world’s present population, 54% live in cities. The UN Sustainable Development Goals have advised countries to: “Enhance inclusive and sustainable urbanization for sustainable human settlement planning and management in all countries.” Vertical farms can work in any air-tight room and can support city-dwellers, where access to fertile land is out of reach. Vertical farms in cities will also mean that there are less transportation costs in bringing food into cities from rural areas.