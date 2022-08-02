Amazon sustainability report reveals net zero 2040 progress

Amazon has released its annual sustainability report , revealing a 1.9% reduction in carbon intensity in 2021 and a promise to reach its goal of zero emissions by 2040.

Kara Hurst , Vice President and Head of Worldwide Sustainability at Amazon comments: “Even as we scaled our business at an unprecedented pace to help meet the needs of our customers through the pandemic, we saw a 1.9% reduction in our carbon intensity in 2021.

“As we invest in new products and services, it will continue to be important for us to measure how fast we reduce our carbon intensity so we can both meet our customer needs and reach our net-zero carbon goal by 2040.”

Decarbonising the economy - Amazon’s Climate Pledge

Through The Climate Pledge , Amazon came together with hundreds of partners together to address the climate crisis and help solve the challenges of decarbonising the economy. The Climate Pledge is a commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. In 2021, 253 companies joined Amazon as signatories of The Climate Pledge—an increase of more than 700% in signatories over the previous year. Today, the Pledge has more than 300 signatories from over 51 industries and 29 countries.

In 2021, Amazon delivered more than 100 million packages to its customers across Europe with a fleet of over 3,000 electric delivery vans and other zero-emission vehicles. Over half a million packages were also delivered to its customers’ doorsteps in North America with electric vehicles. “And in July,” adds Hurst, “we announced that our custom delivery vehicles from Rivian started hitting the road in more than a dozen cities across the U.S.—what is the start of thousands in more than 100 cities by the end of 2022.”

Through its Climate Pledge Friendly programme, Amazon helps customers in the U.S. and Europe discover and shop for more-sustainable products. Since it launched Climate Pledge Friendly in 2020, the number of products included in the programme has grown from 75,000 to more than 250,000 by the end of 2021. “In 2021, more than 370 million Climate Pledge Friendly units were shipped to Amazon customers, and we welcomed 20 new third-party sustainability certifications to the programme,” says Hurst.



