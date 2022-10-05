AMP Robotics: Modernising recycling with AI and automation

Founded in 2015, AMP Robotics is reimagining the world’s recycling infrastructure by applying AI and robotics to economically recover recyclables reclaimed as raw materials for the global supply chain.

The AMP Cortex high-speed robotics system automates the identification and sorting of recyclables from mixed material streams. Its proprietary technology applies computer vision and deep learning to guide high-speed robotics systems to identify, differentiate, and recover recyclables found in the waste stream by colour, size, shape, opacity, and more, storing data about each item it perceives.

According to the company, its sorting technology can pick upwards of 80 items per minute, about twice the pace of a human sorter, and the company has recorded up to 150 picks per minute with its tandem units.

AMP Clarity provides data and material characterisation on what recyclables are captured and missed, helping recycling businesses and producers maximise recovery. With deployments across North America, Asia, and Europe, AMP’s technology recovers recyclables from municipal collection, precious commodities from electronic scrap, high-value materials from construction and demolition debris, and valuable feedstocks from organic material.