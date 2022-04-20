Axiom Partners and PIPM will enter the sustainability market

Private company Platinum Invest B.V. (P.I.), a joint venture between PIPM and Swiss-based investment company Axiom Partners , has initiated the relaunch of Airopack .

Airopack is PIPM and Axiom’s first joint investment in the manufacturing sector with sustainability at the forefront. This acquisition is closely related to the business' joint buy-and-build and restructuring focus. Together with the employees in place at Axiom, P.I. is completely focused on the relaunch.

"With Airopack, we are establishing a foothold in the manufacturing sector, focusing primarily on sustainable products," says Guus Franke , Founding Partner of Axiom. "Due to a combination of historical factors, the organisation was no longer financially sound. However, until recently, the factory has delivered consistently high product quality with the highest international standards enabling a relaunch under the aegis of PIPM and Axiom. Moreover, it is an ultra-modern factory with advanced machining capabilities delivered by a professional organisation. Therefore, we are happy to welcome Airopack to our portfolio and offer them the opportunity to work under our wings towards a financially healthy company."

Investing in the manufacturing industry

Airopack produces some of the world's most eco-friendly aerosols, entirely made from recyclable synthetics.

"As a team, we are very pleased with the thoroughness and support of P.I., so that we can continue with the production and further marketing and development of the unique Airopack packaging", Airopack CEO Roland Jonkhoff commented. "I'm delighted that we could pull through with a relaunch at the very last moment. The relaunch is great news for many of our employees."

Enhancing Axioms' buy and build strategy

Axiom is a fast-growing investment company. With recent acquisitions such as De Staffing Groep (DSG) and Cannock Chase, the company now has more than one billion euros in turnover.

The company was founded based on the vision of a unique combination of individual competencies, entrepreneurship, and the ability to act quickly and decisively within its investment company.

Platinum Invest is a joint venture that Swiss-based Axiom Partners and PIPM founded for Airopacks' relaunch. Wim Dieker, CEO of PIPM, explains: "During the bankruptcy settlement, we were under enormous time pressure to make decisions. Within a week, we looked at and assessed both the machinery and the organisation, and we agreed with Axiom to join forces. In the short term, we will breathe new life into the existing suppliers and thus become a future-proof organisation holder again. Expansion of sales and marketing has priority in this regard."



