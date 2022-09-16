BCG to acquire environmental consulting firm Quantis
In a move to further strengthen its climate and sustainability capabilities, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has announced it is set to acquire environmental consultancy group Quantis.
The deal, of which financial details were not disclosed, is expected to close later this month. BCG said that following the finalisation of the deal Quantis will continue to operate as a standalone business unit within BCG and will also retain its brand and leadership team.
“Bringing together Quantis and BCG is an exciting step in strengthening our ability to help clients protect our planet and transform sustainably. Many of the CEOs I speak to want to take action but are looking for the kind of deep expertise our Quantis team offers to solve their complex problems. I am proud to welcome this accomplished and passionate team to BCG,” said Christoph Schweizer, BCG CEO.
Helping clients to protect the planet
Founded in 2006, the global consultancy Quantis has a track record of implementing a science-based approach to accelerate sustainable business transformation. The company is recognised for driving solutions to environmental challenges, from climate change and biodiversity loss to water scarcity, deforestation, and plastics pollution.
“Combining BCG’s extensive industry knowledge and transformation capability with Quantis’ deep scientific expertise and solid sustainability reputation will create an unstoppable force to drive the shift from business as usual to business at its best,” said Dimitri Caudrelier, Quantis CEO.
“The stakes for our planet have never been higher. This deal will enable us to take a critical leap towards achieving our vision for a new planetary economy. I am also thrilled about the opportunities it will create for Quantisians to raise their level of impact and grow professionally. Uniting with BCG will enable us to fast-track the science-driven sustainable transformation to which Quantis has been unwaveringly committed since our start,” he added.
BCG was recently announced as the exclusive consulting partner for COP27, being held in Egypt in November. The company’s support for COP27 complements its longstanding support for the global climate agenda through partnerships with the World Economic Forum, UN Climate Change High-Level Champions, successive COP presidencies, SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative), CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, and First Movers Coalition.