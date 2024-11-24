Why Beko's Sustainability Targets Have SBTi Approval

Beko's ambitious 1.5°C target now meets the stringent requirements set by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).



This significant achievement bolsters Beko's ongoing efforts to address climate change while fortifying its commitment to reaching net zero emissions by the year 2050.

Fuelled by its guiding principle of "Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide", Beko is a front-runner in demonstrating sustainable practices within the manufacturing sector.



"This milestone underscores our commitment to sustainability and climate action," says Beko's CEO Hakan Bulgurlu.

"The challenges we face as humanity are deeply connected to the climate crisis.

"Unfortunately, current global efforts fall short, and while the 1.5°C threshold outlined in the Paris Agreement has been exceeded at times, we are nearing the point of surpassing it permanently."

Stringent Emissions Targets and Renewable Energy Initiatives

