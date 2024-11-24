Why Beko's Sustainability Targets Have SBTi Approval
Beko's ambitious 1.5°C target now meets the stringent requirements set by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
This significant achievement bolsters Beko's ongoing efforts to address climate change while fortifying its commitment to reaching net zero emissions by the year 2050.
Fuelled by its guiding principle of "Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide", Beko is a front-runner in demonstrating sustainable practices within the manufacturing sector.
"This milestone underscores our commitment to sustainability and climate action," says Beko's CEO Hakan Bulgurlu.
"The challenges we face as humanity are deeply connected to the climate crisis.
"Unfortunately, current global efforts fall short, and while the 1.5°C threshold outlined in the Paris Agreement has been exceeded at times, we are nearing the point of surpassing it permanently."
Stringent Emissions Targets and Renewable Energy Initiatives
With a robust plan in place, Beko is steadfast in its determination to slash Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% come 2030, compared to a 2022 benchmark.
The company is also focused on dramatically enhancing its renewable energy capacity — from 20.3MWp at the close of 2023 to an impressive 90MWp by the end of 2024.
Beko's energy efficiency projects have already made significant impacts, saving approximately 95,680GJ of energy and preventing the release of nearly 6,983 tonnes of CO₂e into the atmosphere.
Moreover, the company has successfully attained a 95% waste recycling rate across its manufacturing operations, greatly minimising environmental harm.
Another key facet of their sustainable strategy includes the introduction of 16,543 tonnes of recycled plastic into various products across its range.
Comprehensive sustainable financing and production strategies
Under Beko's Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, there's a marked acceleration in investments aimed at reducing carbon emissions.
These initiatives are in line with the company's overarching mission of crafting a sustainable future.
By incorporating cutting-edge sustainable technologies, renewable energy sources and eco-friendly production techniques, Beko strives to reshape manufacturing into a more sustainable practice.
Beko's approach is built on the belief that a collaborative effort is necessary to ensure a sustainable future.
The company continuously invites fellow manufacturers to join in this environmental crusade.
Following the approval of its SBTi targets, Beko believes that adhering to these stringent goals is not only prudent but essential.
"While some experts claim that 1.5°C is a 'lost cause' and suggest revising targets, I strongly disagree with this pessimistic perspective," Hakan adds.
"Abandoning the 1.5°C goal would only encourage polluters and policymakers to delay the critical emissions reductions we urgently need.
"We must hold steadfast to this target — it is not a choice but an obligation."
