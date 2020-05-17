BMW expects electric vehicle sales to double by 2021

The German automotive manufacturer, BMW, anticipates that its sales of electric vehicles (EVs) will more than double between 2019 and 2021.

The firm expects electrified vehicle sales to grow more than 30% per annum up to 2025.

The company announced that it will reach its goal of launching 25 electrified models in 2023, two years before its initial deadline.

“We are moving up a gear in the transformation towards sustainable mobility, thereby making our company fit for the future: Over the past two years, we have consistently taken numerous decisions that we are now bringing to the roads,” commented Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW.

“By 2021, we will have doubled our sales of electrified vehicles compared with 2019.”

“We will offer 25 electrified vehicles already in 2023 – two years earlier than originally planned. We expect to see a steep growth curve towards 2025: Sales of our electrified vehicles should increase by an average of 30 percent every year.”

By the end of 2019, BMW aims to have more than 500,000 vehicles with fully-electric or plug-in hybrid drive trains on the roads.