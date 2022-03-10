Bringing sustainable practice to the mountain vineyards

“We are completely embedded and committed to the region,” says Symington. “It's a monoculture, the economy is grapes and wine, and we've always been aware of the social responsibility that comes with the fact that we are one of the bigger economic players in the region.”

Prior to his return to the family business, Symington spent a decade in the United Kingdom helping build Escape the City (ESC) that ended up being one of the founding B Corps in the UK.

“When I came back to join my family business, I was concerned that I might be stepping into a very old fashioned work environment, and one of the dealbreakers to leave my own business in the UK and go home to Portugal was, do they get it, do they understand the imperative of leading and taking responsibility in this area?” says Symington. “Fortunately, they did.”

Symington took a determination to bring sustainability with him when he came home to the Douro Valley.

After pitching B Corp certification internally, he was pleasantly surprised to find it had immediate backing. “It's not just a nice certificate,” says Symington. “ It’s a commitment to change how you see yourselves as an organisation. I was really pleasantly surprised that our senior manager group - 45 of us - agreed that this is exactly the type of framework we should commit to, that we’ve been looking for.”

“We're completely dependent on a stable climate and a healthy environment for our products,” he says. “The gods of wind, rain, sunshine, and temperature totally determine what we're able to do in our region. We are one of the drier wine producing regions and we have some particular challenges from our topography.”

The Douro Valley is home to over half of the world’s mountain vineyards and no company farms more mountain vineyard than Symington Family Estates. This leave them open to the risks from heatwaves and drought.