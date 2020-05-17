Article
Sustainability

Britain introduces its first hydrogen-powered train

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Britain has launched its first ever hydrogen-powered train, testing the locomotive on the mainline railway. The HydroFLEX project has been launched thr...

Britain has launched its first ever hydrogen-powered train, testing the locomotive on the mainline railway.

The HydroFLEX project has been launched through a partnership with the University of Bermingham’s Centre for Railway Research and Education (BCRRE) and Porterbrook, the railway rolling stock firm.

“Sustainability and innovation are integral to what we do here at Porterbrook, and so we are tremendously proud to have played a key role in designing and building the UK’s first hydrogen train,” stated Mary Grant, CEO of Porterbrook.

“This is a first test but we are excited about being in a position to provide HydroFLEX as a viable offering very soon. Britain’s railway has a key part to play in reducing transport emissions and we are committed to helping our customers play an important role in delivering this.”

SEE ALSO:

The HydroFLEX train emit zero carbon emissions as the train runs of energy created through hydrogen and oxygen, along with water and heat.

“This is a great success story for the UK Rail Industry, which shows our capability and commitment to helping the government meet decarbonisation targets,” commented Alex Burrows, Director at Birmingham Centre for Railway Research and Education.

“Key to this success is the close partnership between academia and industry which has enabled us to pool the expertise needed to rapidly progress this technology from concept to full-scale working demonstrator.”

“This partnership between the University of Birmingham and Porterbrook has been a trailblazer for academia and industry accelerating ideas into practical application on the railway.  We look forward to the next phase of this project which will take this technology onto the UK railway.”

University of BirminghamUKHydrogentrain
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)