For those unable to attend COP28 in Dubai, you can still tap into many of the events and panels taking place as a digital guest.

From consultancies to multinationals, institutions to non-profits, organisations across pavilions are holding a diverse range of sessions at the Dubai-hosted climate conference – designed to facilitate meaningful exchanges on climate and sustainability issues.

We've researched a list of virtual events for sustainability leaders, so you don’t have to. Most are live-streamed, and many recorded so they can be watched at any time.

1

Monday 4 December

Offering both in-person and virtual sessions, Deloitte will cover topics on everything from green hydrogen to decarbonisation to healthcare.

Taking place on Monday 4 December, a panel of experts will convene to discuss key challenges hindering the integration of sustainability within business strategy and decision-making – and look at how to overcome these hurdles. The session will also explore the importance of trustworthy sustainability reporting and the role of global baseline standards in enhancing consistency, comparability and trust.

2

Saturday 9 December

As well as delivering in-person programming, KPMG has a handful of LinkedIn livestream sessions that virtual guests can sign up for, from decarbonising cities to scaling renewables.

One to watch is the Supporting Businesses on their Nature journey session on December 9, an immersive workshop designed to guide businesses through the intricate landscape of environmental stewardship.

In collaboration with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), this session offers a rare opportunity to tackle the complexities of integrating nature into corporate strategy, with a hands-on approach to overcoming hurdles and harnessing opportunities.

3

Wednesday 6 December

With increasing regulatory scrutiny, pressure on companies operating in emerging markets to expedite their ESG transformation efforts has never been greater.

In this LinkedIn Live event, join BCG’s Burak Tansan, Sanko’s Faith Konukoglu and MIT’s Andreas Dorner to discover practical guidance and innovation solutions for ESG leaders to uncover pathways to sustainable success.

In this conversation, leaders will tak a targeted view of specific company journeys while also analysing broader, cross-border trends. See here for other panels from BCG.