Dream Corps celebrates black entrepreneurs in sustainability

Contribution from Michelle Romero at Dream Corps

Dream Corps is an initiative founded by US political commentator, activist and TV host Van Jones . It is the lead element on our upcoming lead feature for our upcoming April issue of Sustainability Magazine , written by Editor in Chief Blaise Hope . Please find more information about Michelle Romero and Black Future Weekend at the bottom of this article.



It's Black History Month, a time when we celebrate the significant contributions made over multiple decades by African-Americans. Martin Luther King, Jr, Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglas are a few of the many changemakers that immediately come to mind. But, who are our future Black History Month leaders, those expanding opportunities for a more equitable world today? Who are our Black Future leaders in sustainability? That is who Dream Corps seeks to shine a light on this month as we uplift Black leaders making history today.

Dream Corps JUSTICE, TECH, and Green for All are national programmes that work at the intersection of racial justice and the new economy. We create pathways for Black, Latinx, and formerly incarcerated talent to transform the tech and sustainability fields. Last Fall, we partnered with seven Black entrepreneurs to launch the Green for All Business Council at Black Future Weekend . This event brings hundreds of leaders together to catalyse breakthrough solutions in the areas of diversity, leadership, and technology.

The fact is, solving our sustainability and technology challenges quickly enough to prevent the worst effects of climate change requires an all-hands-on-deck approach. This means tapping into the deep talent pools and genius that exists in Black and Brown communities. It means partnering with Black innovators and entrepreneurs. As one of our Business Council leaders and co-founder of Sync Energy AI , Robert Kabera , said, "The time is now."

Here are seven Black leaders you should know: