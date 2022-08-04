Explainer: H&M, Boohoo, ASOS, Asda greenwashing accusations

The fashion industry emits about the same quantity of greenhouse gases per year as the entire economies of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom combined. According to global management consulting firm, McKinsey , by 2030, it will need to cut its emissions by about half—or else it will exceed the 1.5 degree pathway to mitigate climate change, set out by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and ratified in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

With the world now waking up to the realities of climate change, consumer preferences are changing. In what is sure to be an upward trend, in 2020 McKinsey research revealed that 67% of consumers consider sustainable materials to be a factor in purchasing a fashion item.

As one of the most competitive market sectors, it’s perhaps no surprise that fashion brands are clambering to make more sustainable products in what is a win/win for them and the environment. But, are their products as green as they say they are? Well, the short answer is, not always. And sometimes, not at all.

H&M taken to court over greenwashing claims

Chelsea Commodore, an expert in sustainability marketing, has filed a complaint in New York in which she accuses H&M of greenwashing with “‘misleading’ environmental scorecards” associated with clothing in the brand’s Conscious Collection .

Commodore says that “a majority” of H&M products that are marketed as being sustainable are “no more sustainable than items in [its] main collection, which are also not sustainable.”

The scoring system H&M used for its clothing is called the Higg Index . Despite a number of brands adopting the Index as a measure of their sustainability, it has long faced criticism from environmental groups for being misleading.



