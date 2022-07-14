Global Gender Gap Report: Time to parity far too long

Iceland most gender equal country

Having closed more than 90% of its gender gap (the only country to have done so), Iceland has been named the most gender equal country for the 12th year in a row. Finland follows in second place, Norway (3rd), New Zealand (4th), Sweden (5th), Rwanda (6th), Nicaragua (7th), Namibia (8th), Ireland (9th) and Germany (10th).

While the global gender gap has been closed by 68.1%, the report shows the remaining gap is unequal, with regions progressing at different speeds. Zahidi says: “In North America, it will take 59 more years to get to parity at the current rate of change. 60 years when it comes to Europe, 67 years for Latin America, 98 years for Africa, 115 years for the Middle East and North African region, 152 when it comes to central Asia, 168 for East Asia and finally south Asia, nearly 200 years. So things do look very different in different parts of the world. And that regional breakdown also gives you a sense of developing and developed regions.”

The rate of progress also varies significantly by sub-index. While more than 90% of the gap has been closed in Educational Attainment and Health and Survival, just 22% has been closed in Political Empowerment, unchanged from 2021.





Gender gaps in leadership

This year's report highlights the gender gaps that remain in leadership by industry. While the share of women hired into leadership roles has seen a steady increase, this has not been reflected equally in all industries.

Some industries are close to achieving gender parity, for example, Non-Governmental and Membership Organisations (47%) - but for others the gender gap remains persistent. Energy (20%), Manufacturing (19%) and Infrastructure (16%) sit at the bottom end of the scale.

“I think what is very clear is that there are systematic gaps across the board, and that we are not making sufficient progress,” says Sue Duke, Vice President, Head of Global Public Policy & Economic Graph, LinkedIn. “When it comes to female leadership, we do not have a single country, and we` do not have a single industry that has reached parity. So there are systematic challenges faced by women across the world.”

Duke concludes, “There are key areas that the data points to, that we need to start tackling immediately. If those barriers are going to go away for women all across the world, key areas like internal mobility, like, equal hiring practices and increased flexibility need to be addressed. Without those, women everywhere are going to continue to struggle to break through, and in particular struggle to break through to the highest ranks of corporate and government organisations.”



