GSK announces sustainable programme for suppliers

GSK, a global biopharma company, has launched a new Sustainable Procurement Programme to support the company’s suppliers.

The announcement was made at Climate Week NYC, and will help the suppliers on their journey towards having a net zero impact on climate and a net positive impact on nature.

It will require and support suppliers to take action on carbon, power, heat, transport, water, waste, and sustainable, deforestation-free sourcing of materials. Specific areas of action will include: disclosing emissions, setting carbon reduction targets and delivery plans aligned to the 1.5 degree Science Based Targets initiative, switching to renewable power and heat, achieving water neutrality in water stressed areas, achieving 10% waste reduction, aligning to GSK’s responsible sourcing minimum standards, and transport suppliers providing green transport solutions.

Lisa Martin, Chief Procurement Officer at GSK, said: "Today's launch of the Sustainable Procurement Programme is a major step in bringing our supplier partners on the sustainability journey and GSK achieving our goals on climate and nature. As a global biopharma company committed to getting ahead of disease together, we must work closer than ever with our supply chain and beyond to catalyse positive change across environmental systems and protect the health of the planet and people."

Having a net positive impact on nature

Supply chains represent a significant proportion of the pharmaceutical industry’s environmental footprint. For GSK, 40% of the company’s carbon footprint sits within its supply chain, and suppliers account for a substantial part of the company’s impact on water, waste and biodiversity globally.

As part of this new programme, GSK will actively support its suppliers with education and the adoption of new environmental sustainability measures. Next month, GSK will bring together over 160 suppliers which are crucial to delivering the company’s sustainability goals, to discuss how to work together towards these shared goals, and understand the support that these suppliers will need to do so.

“Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world, healthier, cleaner and safer. As a long-term supplier and strategic partner to GSK, we are proud to partner in advancing our environmental impact, contributing to our collective net zero targets and protecting nature together,” said Konrad Bauer, SVP Global Business Services at Thermo Fisher Scientific.