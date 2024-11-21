Henkel Transforms Industrial CO₂ into Eco-Friendly Adhesives

Capturing CO₂ not only reduces emissions but also paves the way for innovative reuse methods.



From carbonating fizzy drinks to creating building materials and producing synthetic fuel, industries have embraced the potential of captured CO₂.



One groundbreaking use is in the production of water-based adhesives, enhancing resource circulation in emulsion production through carbon capture-derived materials.



This innovative step forward is spearheaded by a strategic collaboration between Henkel and Celanese.

Introducing Celanese

