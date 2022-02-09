How to prepare sustainably for next Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, starts on the first day of the Chinese lunisolar calendar and lasts 15 days. It marks the arrival of both spring and the new year and is celebrated by communities and cultures across East and South-East Asia as well as their diaspora abroad.

Many multinationals will have plans in place for their celebrating staff to take time off and otherwise have holiday celebrations or acknowledgements of some sort planned. For non-Chinese companies, it is a good opportunity to share in a major cultural event as well as underline and tie in your company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

It is also worth noting that there are other Lunar New Year celebrations, such as Tet, but for the purposes of this article we will focus on Chinese New Year.

The two-week holiday is a time of sharing and gathering with many traditions, including eating together and giving gifts of money in red envelopes, or hongbao. Here is how you can help your company mark it sustainably.