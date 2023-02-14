Hydrogen-powered drone unveiled by HevenDrones

Israeli company HevenDrones has launched a new line of hydrogen-powered drones. These will have capabilities in both the commercial and defence spheres. Among the notable uses to which they can be put are reforestation, emergency response, delivery and long-range intelligence gathering missions.

The H2D55, as it is known, launched today and will have five times the energy efficiency capabilities when compared to lithium battery-powered devices. As well, the H2D55 will be able to fly for up to 100 minutes and carry a payload of 7kg.

And the H2D55 is the first in a series: over the next nine months, two more will be released that have a longer range and an increased payload capacity.

Among other features, the H2D55 control system is replete with multiple gyroscopes, as well as supporting algorithms, which increase its capabilities in flight.

Good for the environment, good for the wallet

The new model seeks to address both the range and payload capacity issues that drone operators have found with lithium battery-powered drones. A press release notes that without the need to regularly change batteries, long-term ownership costs will decline.

Speaking on the new offering, HevenDrones Founder and CEO Bentzion Levinson commented: “We are delighted to bring hydrogen-powered drones to the global market and we are excited to see the expanding range of use-class across numerous industries.”

Levinson then noted the benefits to the environment that the new drones could provide:

“Not only do actionable drones add immense value to key areas of our economy and society, but we are working to ensure that this value is compounded by reduced carbon emissions and general energy efficiency by using hydrogen. The H2D55 is out first step towards achieving this vision.”

The H2D55 is due to be unveiled at IDEX in Abu Dhabi, UAE later this month.