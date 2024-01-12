IKEA Promotes Sustainable Food As Plant-Based Diets Rise

As the world celebrates Veganuary, a month-long challenge held every January to embrace veganism, consumer interest in following a plant-based diet continues to grow.

While the plant-based alternative meat market cools, especially in the US with volume sales decreasing 21% in the year ending July 2023 thanks largely to inflationary pressures – consumers in many parts of the world continue to demand healthier, more sustainable food.

The plant-based market in Europe grew by 22% in 2022, according to The Good Food Institute, with Europe also leading the way in flexitarianism (plant-based focus with meat in moderation), with flexitarians making up 30% of Europe’s population.

One of the world’s leading airlines, Emirates, recently reported a 40% year-on-year surge in passengers requesting plant-based meals – from 280,000 in 2022 to 450,000 in 2023, with vegan meals growing a massive 74% in its home market of the Middle East.

In the UK, coffee chain giant Costa is also seeing demand, recently partnering with plant-based food firm BOSH! to roll out a range of vegan-friendly wraps, panninis, and baps.

For IKEA too, one of the world’s largest food providers, the positive trend of customers choosing plant-based food continues.

