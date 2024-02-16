Inside WK Kellogg’s New Sustainable Business Strategy

WK Kellogg believes doing good is good for business.

It’s a philosophy that the North American cereal business (formerly known as Kellogg Company) has embraced for nearly 120 years – to operate ethically, responsibility and sustainably.

And it's a philosophy that has proven profitable.

Home to iconic cereal brands Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies and Froot Loops, and previously part of snack giant Kellanova, WK Kellogg Co began trading on the New York Stock Exchange after spinning off from its parent company back in October 2023.

And it continues to beat Wall Street targets in sales, with 2023 sales reaching US$2.76 million, a 2.5% increase YoY.

WK Kellogg’s ability to deliver strong results despite price challenges is reflective not just of its strong brands and winning culture but its focus on sustainability and purpose.

And now the cereal business is taking the Kellogg legacy to greater heights, with a new sustainable business strategy designed to address the broader systemic challenges in the global food system.

“As a new independent company, we want to continue to be a sustainable organisation – one that sees another 117 years,” says Chief Wellbeing and Sustainable Business Officer Sarah Ludmer, in an interview with Sustainability Magazine.

“Creating a sustainable business strategy enables us to do that by ensuring we understand our impact on people and planet and embedding it into our DNA.”