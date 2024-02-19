When you set yourself bold sustainability goals as a global organisation with revenue upwards of US$30 billion and 95,000 employees, that task is made doubly hard if you do not have a dedicated Chief Sustainability Officer leading the way.

With that in mind, it’s surprising to hear that healthcare technology leader Medtronic has already achieved so much, before appointing its first CSO.

Reporting regulations are coming into force across the world, and a company such as Medtronic – which served 74 million patients in FY23 – would certainly have had that in the back of their mind as they announced Raman Venkatesh as the company’s first CSO.

The good news for Venkatesh is that Medtronic is already making good on some of its promises, but there is still work to do. The company’s latest Sustainability Report (for FY23) states that it has achieved a 35% reduction in GHG emissions intensity compared to FY20 – against a target to reach 50% by FY25.

When it comes to energy, Medtronic has reduced consumption by 6%, but has a FY25 target of 20%, and hopes to source 50% of its energy from renewables and alternative sources by that time.

Looking further ahead, Medtronic aims to be carbon neutral in global operations by FY30, and to achieve net zero by 2045.

“We are actively working to protect our planet by building on progress towards carbon neutrality in our operations by FY30 and setting a net zero emissions ambition across our business and value chain by FY45,” stated Greg Smith, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain and Operations, Medtronic.