Microsoft and McKinsey collaborate on decarbonisation

Microsoft and McKinsey have joined forces to help organisations with a scalable technology solution to help in the fight against climate change.

The integrated solution combines sustainability data intelligence from Microsoft Sustainability Manager with decarbonisation planning and an execution engine using McKinsey Sustainability’s Catalyst Zero.

According to the two companies, this technological collaboration will enhance companies’ sustainability transformations by integrating their data from activities that produce emissions with initiatives to abate them.

“Urgent and decisive action to curtail emissions is needed if we are to reach net zero by 2050. By combining our tech and sustainability expertise and experience, Microsoft and McKinsey will help businesses accurately and swiftly measure and reduce their overall carbon footprint,” says Tomas Nauclér, senior partner at McKinsey and global co-leader of McKinsey Sustainability.

