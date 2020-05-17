Microsoft releases sustainability roadmap

The US-based technology giant, Microsoft, has announced plans to increase its sustainability efforts.

The company’s President, Brad Smith, released a roadmap “that will put sustainability at the core of every part of the business and technology” the firm stated in a press release.

As part of the plan, Microsoft will increase its carbon fee – which it introduced seven years ago – to US$15 per ton on all carbon emissions.

The firm also intends to build sustainable campuses and datacentres, accelerate research through data science, partner with customers to drive sustainability, and advocate for policy changes.

“The magnitude and speed of the world's environmental changes have made it increasingly clear that we must do more, and today Microsoft is taking steps to do just that,” commented Smith.

“We're taking action to put our own house in order, while increasingly addressing sustainability challenges around the globe by engaging our strongest assets as a company — our employees and our technologies.”

Microsoft also released new research with PwC UK that addresses how artificial intelligence (AI) can enable economic growth whilst also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The report finds that when AI is introduced to the agriculture energy, water, and transport sectors it could help reduce global emissions by 4%.