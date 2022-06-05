NTT Global Survey shows company profit with sustainability

NTT , a world leader in providing technology and business solutions, published a global sustainability survey in February 2022 to identify how business practices can effectively advance sustainability goals.



In partnership with ThoughtLab , the survey reported in the " Innovating for a Sustainable Future " report found that 44% of companies experience improved profitability due to sustainability programs. This discovery demonstrated clear evidence that sustainability programmes and business imperative can go hand in hand to deliver better financial results.



Of 500 companies surveyed, 68% reported that their top priority among the boards is building a sustainable future, while 47% stated that pandemic Covid-19 elevated the importance of sustainability goals.

