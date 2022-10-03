NTT’s sustainability-as-a-service: How does it work?

Tackling climate change is one of the top priorities of many organisations globally, who are working to increase sustainability initiatives that will help them achieve net-zero goals and make data-driven decisions to reduce their carbon footprint.

NTT, a leading global IT infrastructure and services company, has recently announced its full-stack Net-Zero Action offering. This climate-focused solution leverages NTT’s infrastructure and services capabilities to help clients reduce the environmental impact of business activities.

It aims to help customers achieve better economic performance through enhanced climate action including measuring, monitoring, and reporting impact, proactively working to limit climate incidents, and improving response times when detecting issues.

“We are very excited to launch the industry’s first full-stack Sustainability as a Service offering at a time when industries are looking for effective ways to make good on their commitments to achieving net-zero goals. Today’s news reinforces NTT’s commitment to helping organisations proactively limit climate incidents, respond in real-time with automated resolutions, and accurately measure their environmental impact in communications with regulators, employees and other stakeholders,” said Devin Yaung, Group Senior Vice President of Enterprise IoT Products and Services at NTT Ltd.