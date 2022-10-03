NTT’s sustainability-as-a-service: How does it work?
Tackling climate change is one of the top priorities of many organisations globally, who are working to increase sustainability initiatives that will help them achieve net-zero goals and make data-driven decisions to reduce their carbon footprint.
NTT, a leading global IT infrastructure and services company, has recently announced its full-stack Net-Zero Action offering. This climate-focused solution leverages NTT’s infrastructure and services capabilities to help clients reduce the environmental impact of business activities.
It aims to help customers achieve better economic performance through enhanced climate action including measuring, monitoring, and reporting impact, proactively working to limit climate incidents, and improving response times when detecting issues.
“We are very excited to launch the industry’s first full-stack Sustainability as a Service offering at a time when industries are looking for effective ways to make good on their commitments to achieving net-zero goals. Today’s news reinforces NTT’s commitment to helping organisations proactively limit climate incidents, respond in real-time with automated resolutions, and accurately measure their environmental impact in communications with regulators, employees and other stakeholders,” said Devin Yaung, Group Senior Vice President of Enterprise IoT Products and Services at NTT Ltd.
Helping organisations proactively limit climate incidents
Organisations are increasingly being held accountable for achieving net-zero goals to meet the expectations of their stakeholders, including clients, shareholders, institutional investors, employees, business partners, and communities.
In a recent survey, 58% of Fortune 500 companies aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve net-zero goals by 2050 or sooner. Those that commit to these goals are often faced with the additional challenges of being under-resourced and underfunded or are unable to consistently capture accurate data fit for purpose.
Additionally, McKinsey has estimated that it will take US$9.2tn of aggregated annual capital expense to achieve 2050 goals.
The full-stack sustainability offering includes:
- Remote Environmental Monitoring: Using NTT’s IoT for sustainability solution, this technology uses sensors to identify the presence of pollutants in the air, water, and plants across the globe, in real-time. In manufacturing, this can assist with measuring processes and products that consume energy. In the transportation industry, this can monitor greenhouse gas emissions more effectively for fleet management.
- Digital Twin and Smart Solution: This solution uses a combination of NTT Smart Solutions and Digital Twin capabilities which act as the “brain” of the system. This will help organisations to predict issues with the built-in Machine Learning technology, respond to incidents faster with context from Digital Twin and measure the carbon footprint at a granular, actionable level, in real-time.
- Automation and Orchestration: Leveraging the existing A&O, the Digital Twin automates problem resolution where possible or creates a ticket for support personnel to investigate and address the issue and thus limit greenhouse impact.