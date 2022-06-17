Odfjell striving to reduce impact of shipping on climate

28 July 2022 marks ‘Earth Overshoot Day’ . Hosted and calculated by Global Footprint Network , this is the date when humanity’s demand for ecological resources and services has gone beyond what the planet can regenerate in that year. It serves as yet another important reminder of the global climate emergency.

As chief sustainability officer for Odfjell – one of the world’s largest chemical tanker operators – Øistein Jensen has long been vocal about the urgent need for business to reduce its impact on the environment.

While shipping is “by far” the most environmentally friendly transportation method, says Jensen, it also accounts for 90% of global trade. This, together with the fact that ships burn fossil fuels, means the industry is still responsible for 2-3% of all global greenhouse gas emissions. This is something that needs to be addressed now, he says.

“Per today, there are no commercially available alternatives for deep-sea shipping,” says Jensen. “We are a part of the problem, but also a part of the solution – and we have a responsibility to do what we can to make a positive difference.”