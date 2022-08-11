Oracle: Saving the world with business and technology

Oracle has found there are a number of people around the world who are frustrated with the lack of progress society has made toward environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Linked to this, is the belief that technology has the ability to make more of a meaningful impact than human efforts alone and as a result, people want businesses to step up. The report found:

93% said sustainability and social factors are more important than ever

80% said that events over the past two years have caused them to change their actions

78% stated they are frustrated and fed up with the lack of progress by businesses to date

91% said they want to see more accountability from businesses

Despite these desires from people across the world, there are factors holding businesses back from reaching their ESG goals with critical obstacles being a lack of data being collected to track progress, complexities of integrating data from various internal and external sources across multiple systems, dealing with time-consuming manual processes to report on metrics and, difficulty to track progress and plan.

To overcome these challenges, businesses are now turning to technology as a key driver for their ESG initiatives. 89% of business leaders believe organisations that use technology to drive sustainable business will be successful in the long term.

Interestingly, artificial intelligence (AI) seems to be the technology of choice as 93% would trust AI over a human to make sustainability and social decisions. This is because they believe AI-based assistants are better at:

Collecting different types of data without error

Predicting future outcomes based on metrics and past performance

Making rational, unbiased decisions

Identifying new ways to tackle an issue.

However, this needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as AI should not be used to replace humans altogether. Humans have abilities such as the ability to implement change based on employee and customer feedback, for example, which AI cannot do.