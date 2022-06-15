Phononic cools down the planet with solid-state technology

Tony Atti is a co-founder and CEO of Phononic , a cooling solutions company whose solid-state technology is claimed to be safer and more economically viable compared to traditional cooling and heating. Holding a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Southern California, Atti founded Phononic back in November 2008.

Prior to founding Phononic, Atti was a research scientist at NASA’s jet propulsion technology from 1998 to 2001, after which he joined MHI Energy Partners as a Director of Technology in 2002. He then became an entrepreneur-in-residence and a Vice President for business development at INI Power Systems from 2006 to 2008.

Last December, Atti was named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster (RTCC) at the 2021 Cleantech Innovation Awards. The Cleantech Innovation Awards is an annual event, held to honour people, organisations, and initiatives “driving cleantech innovation, creative deployment solutions, and workforce development”.

“I’m honoured to be recognised as an innovator in cleantech,” said Atti . “Cooling and refrigeration play a critical role in our quality of life, and Phononic’s solid-state innovation is an exciting way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support global climate goals, while also meeting the demanding performance needs of the market.

“It’s a great honour to be recognised amongst this group of people and organisations who are all coming together for one common goal: to help our state and our world become a more sustainable place to live.”