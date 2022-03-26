Remanufacturing is the missing link in the recycling process

We are all making significant changes to the way we live so that we can reduce our environmental impact. The products we use, how we travel, and even what we eat are all decisions that need to be made with sustainability in mind.

And while as individuals we should all be doing our bit, change, of course, largely needs to be driven by governments and organisations. And thanks to the Green Deal in 2019, individual nation-states and the business operating within them are now obliged to step up in the fight against climate change and meet the EU’s pledge of becoming the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050.

But from a business perspective, there are a vast number of ways and new approaches that can be used to work towards this goal. And of course, the industry in which a company operates will also go some way in determining the areas of investment, research and innovation they will focus on to lower their carbon emissions in the quest of becoming a climate-neutral society.

However, one of the simplest approaches has been defined by the phrase ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’. As a theoretical hierarchy, it’s easily applied to both consumer habits and business operations. Reduce actions that negatively impact the environment if you can. If you can’t, then look at how you could reuse products or materials. And failing that, recycle as much as you can to ensure nothing goes to waste.

Many businesses and individuals are making an active effort to reduce environmental impact, especially by aligning with the concept of the circular economy, which in some ways formalises the ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ hierarchy. But while estimates claim that widescale adoption of circular economy practices in Europe could halve CO2 emissions by 2030 , no matter how much we try to reduce our impact on the environment or to reuse things, there will always be a demand from consumers for new, high-quality products.

And while recycling can help to ensure materials from old products are being reused where possible, there’s a lot of time, money and energy that goes into recovering those materials. This is a particular challenge in the tech industry, with figures from the European Environmental Agency showing that e-waste recycling is lagging notably behind packaging and home waste.

This missing link in the chain is remanufacturing – a process that delivers better quality products than resale or simple refurbishment while being more efficient and economically practical than recycling in many situations. It’s an approach that innovative manufacturers are looking at closely, and if it’s scaled, could go some way to helping us make the changes we need to help the environment.